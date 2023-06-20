Big Sky Conference schedules set for Montana, Montana State basketball teams

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference on Tuesday announced its schedules for both men's and women's basketball for the 2023-24 season.

Highlighting the schedule for Montana and Montana State is the annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry series. The first men's and women's doubleheader between UM and MSU will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Bozeman. The second twin bill will take place Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Missoula.

The league’s regular season will run from Dec. 28 to March 4, leading into the 2024 Big Sky championships tournament, which is slated for March 9-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. During the regular season, Big Sky men's and women's teams will step out of their conference calendar to compete in the Big Sky-Summit Challenge, which was announced in April.

Following are the 2023-24 men's and women's Big Sky schedules for both Montana and Montana State. Tip times — as well as nonconference schedules — be announced at a later date.

Montana men

12/28 – at Weber State

12/30 – at Idaho State

1/11 – Northern Colorado

1/13 – Northern Arizona

1/20 – at Montana State

1/22 – Weber State

1/25 – at Portland State

1/27 – at Sacramento State

2/1 – Idaho

2/3 – Eastern Washington

2/8 – at Northern Arizona

2/10 – at Northern Colorado

2/17 – Montana State

2/22 – Sacramento State

2/24 – Portland State

2/29 – at Eastern Washington

3/2 – at Idaho

3/4 – Idaho State

Montana State men

12/28 – at Idaho State

12/30 – at Weber State

1/11 – Northern Arizona

1/13 – Northern Colorado

1/20 – Montana

1/22 – Idaho State

1/25 – at Sacramento State

1/27 – at Portland State

2/1 – Eastern Washington

2/3 – Idaho

2/8 – at Northern Colorado

2/10 – at Northern Arizona

2/17 – at Montana

2/22 – Portland State

2/24 – Sacramento State

2/29 – at Idaho

3/2 – at Eastern Washington

3/4 – Weber State

Montana women

12/28 – Weber State

12/30 – Idaho State

1/11 – at Northern Colorado

1/13 – at Northern Arizona

1/20 – at Montana State

1/22 – at Weber State

1/25 – Portland State

1/27 – Sacramento State

2/1 – at Idaho

2/3 – at Eastern Washington

2/8 – Northern Arizona

2/10 – Northern Colorado

2/17 – Montana State

2/22 – at Sacramento State

2/24 – at Portland State

2/29 – Eastern Washington

3/2 – Idaho

3/4 – at Idaho State

Montana State women

12/28 – Idaho State

12/30 – Weber State

1/11 – at Northern Arizona

1/13 – at Northern Colorado

1/20 – Montana

1/22 – at Idaho State

1/25 – Sacramento State

1/27 – Portland State

2/1 – at Eastern Washington

2/3 – at Idaho

2/8 – Northern Colorado

2/10 – Northern Arizona

2/17 – at Montana

2/22 – at Portland State

2/24 – at Sacramento State

2/29 – Idaho

3/2 – Eastern Washington

3/4 – at Weber State

