Big Sky Conference men's basketball: Montana State picked 3rd, Montana 4th in preseason polls

The Big Sky Conference released its preseason media and coaches polls for the 2021-2022 men's basketball season on Thursday. Montana State was picked to finish third in the league and Montana was picked fourth in both polls.

Southern Utah, which won the regular season title last year in a season marred by COVID-19 cancellations, was picked to repeat at No. 1. The Thunderbirds are followed by Weber State, who finished behind Southern Utah by 0.5 games in the standings last year.

Last year, the Bobcats went 8-6 in conference play to finish fourth in Danny Sprinkle's second season as head coach. The Cats found their footing during the conference tournament and, for the first time since the 2008-2009 season, advanced to the title game, where they fell to Eastern Washington. MSU returns an experienced crew, including last season's scoring leader Amin Adamu and rebounding leader Abdul Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Montana went 7-9 in conference last year to finish the regular season sixth. The Griz ended the season on a strong run, winning six straight before bowing out to Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. UM brings back its top-three scorers, including junior forward Kyle Owens.

Montana State opens its regular season on Nov. 9 at Colorado. Montana will host Dickinson State (ND) on Nov. 9.

Big Sky Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Southern Utah – 98 (8)

2. Weber State – 91 (2)

3. Montana State – 81 (1)

4. Montana – 71

5. Northern Colorado – 68

6. Idaho State – 56

7. Portland State – 40

8. Eastern Washington – 37

9. Northern Arizona – 28

10. Sacramento State – 25

11. Idaho – 10

Big Sky Men's Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1. Southern Utah – 324 (23)

2. Weber State – 290 (5)

3. Montana State – 264 (1)

4. Montana – 217

5. Northern Colorado – 212

6. Idaho State – 181

7. Eastern Washington – 142

8. Portland State – 116

9. Sacramento State – 110

10. Northern Arizona – 85

11. Idaho – 38

