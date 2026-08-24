With the 2026-27 sports seasons under way, now's the perfect time to download the MontanaSports.com app.

Get Montana sports scores, standings, stories, profiles and highlights at your fingertips. MontanaSports.com is Montana’s Sports Leader — your one-stop destination for coverage from the Montana Television Network's sports reporters across the Treasure State.

The free, easy-to-use MontanaSports.com is available now on iOS or Android devices, delivering the latest scores, stories, highlights and more.

