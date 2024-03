37th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament this weekend at MSU-Northern

GREAT FALLS — The Hi-line Invitational Tournament is taking place on the campus of MSU-Northern from March 21-23. The 37th annual H.I.T will once again showcase talent from all across the state in each of Montana’s four high school classifications.

Each team will play against squads from three classifications with the top two playing in Saturday’s championship. Friday will also feature 3-point and slam dunk contests.

The tournament schedule and rosters can be found below:

Thursday, March 21

5:30 p.m. Class A vs. Class C Girls

7 p.m. Class A vs. Class C Boys

Friday, March 22

8 a.m. Class C vs. Class B Girls

9:30 a.m. Class C vs. Class B Boys

11 a.m. Class A vs. Class AA Girls

12:30 p.m. Class A vs. Class AA Boys

2 p.m. Class A vs. Class B Girls

3:30 p.m. Class A vs. Class B Boys

5 p.m. 3-Point contest/Slam Dunk contest

6 p.m. Class AA vs. Class C Girls

7:30 p.m. Class AA vs. Class C Boys

Saturday, March 23

9 a.m. Class B vs. Class AA Girls

10:30 a.m. Class B vs. Class AA Boys

12 p.m. Consolation Girls Game

1:30 p.m. Consolation Boys Game

3 p.m. Championship Girls Game

4:30 p.m. Championship Boys Game

2024 HIT Girls Roster