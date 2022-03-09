Watch
Photos: State C basketball tournament, Day 1

Photos from Day 1 at the State C basketball tournament in Great Falls

DSC_0247.JPG
Manhattan Christian topped Fairview 55-36 in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0232.JPG
Ethan Venema boxes out a Fairview defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0217.JPG
Logan Leep drives baseline against Fairview.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0208.JPG
Fairview coach Ty Hurley talks to his team during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0248.JPG
Kanyon Taylor (13) brings the ball up the floor for the Fairview Warriors.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0204.JPG
Manhattan Christian players set up for an inbounds play.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0224.JPG
Kanyon Taylor (13) brings the ball up the floor for the Fairview Warriors.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0176.JPG
Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus watches from the sideline.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0196.JPG
Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus talks to his team during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0188.JPG
Tebarek Hill brings the ball up the court for Manhattan Christian.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
476AFDF1-F5C3-457B-8BC3-679EE43CF5BE_1_201_a.jpeg
Tebarek Hill brings the ball up the court for Manhattan Christian.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0336.JPG
Marcus Madder (32) drives against Belt.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0325.JPG
Broadus head coach Mike Richards talks to his team during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0326.JPG
A scramble for the ball.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0328.JPG
Mike Richards talks to Johnny Richards during a break.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0334.JPG
Players battle for a rebound.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0321.JPG
Reese Paulson drives baseline for Belt.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0310.JPG
Keaghn McDaniel looks for room to shoot under the basket.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0318.JPG
Belt coach Kyle Paulson talks to his team during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0306.JPG
Reese Paulson brings the ball up the court.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0320.JPG
Keaghn McDaniel runs the Belt offense.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0256.JPG
Dillon Gee looks for an open teammate.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0301.JPG
Garett Metrione drives to the basket.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0279.JPG
Johnny Richards spots up to shoot.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0294.JPG
Johnny Richards drives past a Belt defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0287.JPG
Broadus head coach Mike Richards talks to his team during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0260.JPG
Marcus Madder (32) puts up a shot.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0265.JPG
Dillon Gee looks for room to shoot.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0273.JPG
Players prepare for a rebound after a Broadus free throw.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

