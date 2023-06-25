Mark Messmer again is men's winner of Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is once again the men's winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon.
The 30-year-old crossed the finish line with a time of 2:22:25.
This is the third time that Messmer has won the Missoula Marathon.
25-year-old Chris Gish of Charlo finished second with a time of 2:28:25.
Robert C. Pedersen Jr., 24, of Santa Rosa, California, came in third at 2:30:53.
