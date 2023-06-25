Mark Messmer again is men's winner of Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is once again the men's winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon.

The 30-year-old crossed the finish line with a time of 2:22:25.



This is the third time that Messmer has won the Missoula Marathon.

25-year-old Chris Gish of Charlo finished second with a time of 2:28:25.

Robert C. Pedersen Jr., 24, of Santa Rosa, California, came in third at 2:30:53.

Check out our photo gallery from the Missoula Marathon here.

Watch Mark Messmer crossing the finish line in downtown below.

WEB EXTRA: Watch Mark Messmer crossing the finish line at the 2023 Missoula Marathon

Watch the full 2023 Missoula Marathon below.