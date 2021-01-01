Isaiah Dunk joined KRTV and the MTN Sports team in April 2019. Isaiah grew up in northeast Montana before moving to Power for high school. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2018.

While at UM, he spent one year writing sports for the student newspaper, the Montana Kaimin. He also reported on Dakota language revitalization on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for the annual Native News Honors Project.

In his free time, Isaiah enjoys playing guitar and piano, going to concerts and watching his favorite sports teams (Toronto Raptors, New York Mets and Denver Broncos) lose games they probably shouldn’t.

To send Isaiah a story idea, email him at isaiah.dunk@krtv.com.

