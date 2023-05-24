Standout freshmen lead Lone Peak girls golf to impressive state tournament finish

BIG SKY — Lone Peak girls golf placed second as a team at the Class C state golf tournament last week in Great Falls, but had the first-place medalist in Cate Leydig.

She finished the final day of the tournament with an 81, shaving nine strokes off the 90 score she recorded the day prior.

What separates this team from most is its youth: Leydig is a freshman, already beating out the top upper-class talent the Treasure State has to offer.

“It’s really exciting, like sometimes I forget that I still have three more years left, and I still get to keep playing, so I think that’s really exciting," Leydig said. "And, I think playing with older girls definitely helped push me to play better.”

The players do not have the ability to track their own scores when they are playing throughout the day. Knowing there was a tight race for the best finish, she just had to stay the course.

“Cate put herself in a great position after Day 1," Lone Peak coach Jenny Wilcynski said. "I’ve coached long enough that I’ve watched players end up with trouble on the front nine or the back nine, and she just played solid throughout the whole day. It was really exciting to watch as she had no clue where she sat. After that final putt, we got to congratulate her as the champion, and she was very exciting and surprised.”

The team’s senior leadership echoed their coach’s pride in the younger core they helped mentor throughout the season to get to the final stretch.

“It was so cool to watch her practice and then play so well during practice and realize how amazing she was compared to the rest of the state," Big Horns senior Josie Wilcynski explained.

Along with the first-place individual finisher, teammate and fellow freshman Dylan Manka took seventh, helping Lone Peak place second overall. In fact, three of the team's four golfers at state were freshmen.

“Just, definitely, trying to do better, but we still have three years and just the level we’re going at now is definitely just hopeful for us," Manka said. "We’re just going to continue to try and beat them and just do the best we can.”

Their coach knew the young core was special when the season started.

“I think right from the get-go when we had the team in place we knew what the three freshmen were definitely capable of," Wilcynski said.

Next year Lone Peak jumps to Class B, which means bigger schools, new competition and more players qualifying for the postseason. But if this state tournament taught the team anything, it's that no landscape is too big.

