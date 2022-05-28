Results: Day 1 of the State AA/A track and field meets in Butte

BUTTE — The first day of the State AA and A track and field meets is in the books. Records were broken, upsets were delivered and there are some surprises in the team rankings.

Here's a look at all four meets, which conclude on Saturday:

CLASS AA BOYS

In what could be shaping up to be a massive upset, Bozeman Gallatin sits atop the team standings with 34 points, a year after finishing in last place. Defending champion Missoula Sentinel is in second with 30 while Helena Capital is in third with 30.

In the 4x400 relay, Sentinel took first place in 41.89 seconds. Glacier's Sam Ells won the 1600 in 4:15.47 a year after taking third place. Great Falls In the 400 CMR's Rafe Premo took first place in 49.68.

In pole vault, Capital's Alex Brisko held off Butte's Gavin Vetter with a height of 14-foot-6, while Vetter took second with a mark of 14-foot-3. Helena's Josh Goleman defended his shot put title with a winning throw of 53-feet and 4.5 inches. Gallatin's Garret Coley won the high jump at 6-foot-4.

CLASS AA GIRLS

Billings West's Jaeden Wolff arrived at the state meet looking to break records and she did just that. On Friday, she helped the Golden Bears break the 4x100 record. Wolff anchored West to a winning time of 47.55 to break the record (set by West in 2018) by .01 seconds. And in the 100 prelims, Wolff bolted to a time of 12.08 to set the all-class record. The previous mark was set by Morgan Sulser in 2014.

Anchored by another victory from Odessa Zentz — and a surprising win in the long jump — the Helena girls are running away with the team title. The Bengals are in first place with 67 points while West is in second with 41. Bozeman and Hellgate are tied for third with 32 points.

In the long jump, Helena's Logan Todorovich leapt to a winning mark of 18-foot-6 and 1/4 inch to upset defending champion Brooke Stayner of Missoula Sentinel.

Helena's Odessa Zentz defended her 400 title with a winning time of 56.02. Hellgate's Kensey May won the 1600 in 4:56.04 and Helena's Kylie Harnett took second in 5:06.

CLASS A BOYS

The Hamilton boys are primed to repeat as team champions.

The Broncs surged into first place with 59 points, followed by Dillon — last year's runner up — with 41. Whitefish is in third place with 19 points and Livingston and Corvallis are tied for third with 18.

Broncs' teammates Colter Kirkland and Lane Cole propped up Hamilton by doing what they did last year — finishing in first and second place in the 800. Kirkland won with a time of 1:55.35 and Cole finished in 1:56.61.

Corvallis' Brinson Wyche took first place in the 3200 (10:01.06) and Cole — last season's winner — took second in 10:06.00.

In the prelims of the 110 hurdles, Dillon's Treyton Anderson matched the Class A record with a time of 14.40.

Hamilton's Taylor Searle upset defending pole vault champion Carter Bartz of Livingston with a winning mark of 14-foot-6. Sidney's Jerome Entz won the javelin at 163 feet.

CLASS A GIRLS

For the first time in a long time, a McGree did not win the long jump.

A year after finishing as runner up to Butte Central's Rileigh McGree, Dillon's Ainsley Shipman prevailed with a winning leap of 17-foot-19 and a 1/4 inch. The Class A long jump title had been in the McGree family since 2016 when her sister Rachael won the event two years in a row. Her other sister Lindsay then won the event twice before McGree continued the streak with a win in 2021.

And in another surprise in the team standings, Hardin is in first place with 34 points a year after finishing last. Corvallis is in second place with 30 points followed by Whitefish with 24. Defending champion Laurel is in fourth place with 22 points.

Laurel's Carly Cook repeated as champion in the 800 (2:17.89) while Hardin's Mariah Aragon and Ellyse Moccasin finished 2-3 to give the Bulldogs 14 points.

Aragon won the 3200 in 11:55.49 and Mocassin and teammate Sophia Nedens took third and fourth place to hand Hardin 20 more points.

Corvallis' Olivia Lewis won the 400 in 59.01. Frenchtown's Kayla Botkin won the discus throw at 129-feet, 9 inches.