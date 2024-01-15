MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 15

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 13:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Girls basketball
(Through games of Jan. 13)
Class AA
1. Billings Skyview (7-0)
2. Missoula Big Sky (6-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2)
4. Billings West (5-2)
5. Helena (6-2)
Class A
1. Havre (7-1)
2. Bigfork (8-1)
3. Frenchtown (8-1)
4. Miles City (8-1)
5. Billings Cenral (7-1)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (7-0)
2. Chinook (8-0)
3. Baker (6-1)
4. Anaconda (8-0)
5. Jefferson (8-1)
6. Shepherd (7-2)
7. Missoula Loyola (7-2)
8. Poplar (7-1)
9. Big Timber (6-2)
10. Manhattan (7-2)
Class C
1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0)
2. Twin Bridges (7-1)
3. Roberts (10-1)
4. Circle (8-1)
5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (8-1)
6. White Sulphur Springs (7-0)
7. Big Sandy (8-1)
8. Bainville (8-1)
9. Scobey (8-2)
10. Roy-Winifred (6-3)