MontanaSports.com girls basketball power rankings for Jan. 15

Posted at 6:00 AM, Jan 15, 2024

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school girls basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 13: MTN Sports Power Rankings Girls basketball (Through games of Jan. 13) Class AA 1. Billings Skyview (7-0) 2. Missoula Big Sky (6-1) 3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2) 4. Billings West (5-2) 5. Helena (6-2) Class A 1. Havre (7-1) 2. Bigfork (8-1) 3. Frenchtown (8-1) 4. Miles City (8-1) 5. Billings Cenral (7-1) Class B 1. Huntley Project (7-0) 2. Chinook (8-0) 3. Baker (6-1) 4. Anaconda (8-0) 5. Jefferson (8-1) 6. Shepherd (7-2) 7. Missoula Loyola (7-2) 8. Poplar (7-1) 9. Big Timber (6-2) 10. Manhattan (7-2) Class C 1. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-0) 2. Twin Bridges (7-1) 3. Roberts (10-1) 4. Circle (8-1) 5. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (8-1) 6. White Sulphur Springs (7-0) 7. Big Sandy (8-1) 8. Bainville (8-1) 9. Scobey (8-2) 10. Roy-Winifred (6-3)



