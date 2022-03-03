Girls Southern B: Colstrip bounces into semis, 85-59

BILLINGS - Colstrip's basketball girls led wire-to-wire on the way to an 85-59 quarterfinal win over Huntley Project Thursday at the Girls Southern B Tournament inside First Interstate Arena.

The game was closer than the final indicated with Huntley Project climbing to within three points multiple times in the third quarter. But the Fillies closed with a strong third and outscored the Red Devils 24-11 in the fourth for a wide-margin win.

Four players hit double figures in scoring for Colstrip led by Madison Bigback with 25 points. Canzas HisBadHorse scored 21 while Malea Eagan added 13. Baily Egan finished with 10.

Paige Lofing was Huntley Project's high scorer with 22 points including 10 free throws. Macy Rose scored 14.