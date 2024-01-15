MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 15

Prev Next MTN Sports

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 13: MTN Sports Power Rankings Boys basketball (Through games of Jan. 13) Class AA 1. Bozeman (7-0) 2. Missoula Hellgate (7-1) 3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2) 4. Missoula Sentinel (5-3) 5. Billings West (4-3) Class A 1. Hamilton (10-0) 2. Butte Central (7-2) 3. Lockwood (7-2) 4. Dillon (7-2) 5. Havre (7-1) Class B 1. Missoula Loyola (9-0) 2. Red Lodge (8-0) 3. St. Labre (9-0) 4. Malta (6-1) 5. Fairfield (9-1) 6. Arlee (7-1) 7. Manhattan (8-1) 8. Lodge Grass (7-1) 9. Columbus (8-2) 10. Jefferson (7-2) Class C 1. Scobey (10-0) 2. Manhattan Christian (10-0) 3. Box Elder (9-0) 4. Savage (8-1) 5. Custer-Hysham (8-0) 6. Winnett-Grass Range (8-1) 7. Lustre Christian (9-1) 8. Plentywood (9-1) 9. C-J-I (7-1) 10. Lincoln (7-0)

