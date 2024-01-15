MontanaSports.com boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 15

BILLINGS — Here are the 2023-24 MontanaSports.com high school boys basketball power rankings for games played through Jan. 13:
MTN Sports Power Rankings
Boys basketball
(Through games of Jan. 13)
Class AA
1. Bozeman (7-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (7-1)
3. Bozeman Gallatin (5-2)
4. Missoula Sentinel (5-3)
5. Billings West (4-3)
Class A
1. Hamilton (10-0)
2. Butte Central (7-2)
3. Lockwood (7-2)
4. Dillon (7-2)
5. Havre (7-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola (9-0)
2. Red Lodge (8-0)
3. St. Labre (9-0)
4. Malta (6-1)
5. Fairfield (9-1)
6. Arlee (7-1)
7. Manhattan (8-1)
8. Lodge Grass (7-1)
9. Columbus (8-2)
10. Jefferson (7-2)
Class C
1. Scobey (10-0)
2. Manhattan Christian (10-0)
3. Box Elder (9-0)
4. Savage (8-1)
5. Custer-Hysham (8-0)
6. Winnett-Grass Range (8-1)
7. Lustre Christian (9-1)
8. Plentywood (9-1)
9. C-J-I (7-1)
10. Lincoln (7-0)