Watch
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Eastern A Boys semis: Glendive handles Billings Central, 61-44

Central Glendive BB Tip.png
SCOTT BREEN/MTN SPORTS
Central Glendive BB Tip.png
Posted at 4:54 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 18:54:32-05

BILLINGS - The Glendive Red Devils left no doubt about their ability to play deep into the boys basketball post season Friday afternoon at First Interstate Arena.

The Red Devils led Billings Central by as many as 20 on the way to a convincing 61-44 win in their Eastern A Divisional semifinal.

Riley Basta was on fire from outside hitting 4-for-4 on three-point attempts and leading everybody with 18 points for Glendive. He was one of four Red Devils in double figures including Taven Cook with 13, and 10 apiece for Michael Murphy and Max Eaton.

Zach Herriford led Central with 14.

Though they only led by 31-24 at half, the Red Devils used explosive first and third quarters to build a comfortable leads outscoring the Rams 30-16 in the two frames.

Glendive will face Friday's winner between Lewistown and Laurel.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state