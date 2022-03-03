Boys Southern B: Lodge Grass, Manhattan into semis

BILLINGS - The Lodge Grass basketball boys are into their Southern B semifinals after Thursday morning's 100-58 win over Joliet.

The Indians, chasing a State B championship three-peat, jumped out to a 31-17 lead after one and never looked back on the way to shooting 74.5 percent for the game.

Lodge Grass put four scorers in double figures led by Damon Gros Ventre with 29 points. Ty Moccasin was 8-for-11 with 19 (9 rebounds), followed by DC Stewart's 8-of-9 for 17 points and Tayze Rogers's 12 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Seth Bailey led the J-Hawks with 18 points. Bryce Williams and Cory Dworshak each scored 16.

Manhattan 47, Red Lodge 30

Manhattan trailed 10-8 after one but exploded for a big second quarter on the way to a 47-30 win over Red Lodge in Game 2.

The Tigers outscored Red Lodge 17-6 in the second for a nine-point halftime lead. They build a 17-2 run to put it away while holding the Rams to 14 points in the second half.

Corban Johnson led Manhattan in scoring with 10 points followed by Evan Douma with nine.

Red Lodge didn't put any player in double figures. Jacob Stewart finished with nine points while Walker Boos added eight. Thomas Buchanan was the game's leading rebounder with seven.