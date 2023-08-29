MontanaSports.com 2023 high school football power rankings for Sept. 4

MTN Sports High school football rankings

Sept. 4, 2023

CLASS AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (2-0). Last week: Beat beat Billings Senior 49-7. Next: at Butte

2. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 28-13. Next: at Billings Senior

3. Bozeman (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Butte 39-15. Next: vs. Billings Skyview

4. Great Falls CMR (2-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Big Sky 36-21. Next: vs. Billings West

5. Helena (1-1). Last week: Beat Billings West 21-14. Next: at Missoula Hellgate

Around Class AA: The teams from Bozeman faced two ranked matchups last week and both emerged victorious — No. 2 Gallatin outlasted No. 5 Missoula Sentinel and No. 3 Bozeman ran away from No. 4 Butte. This week's rankings feature two new additions to the Class AA top five in 2-0 CMR and 1-1 Helena, which bounced back with a Week 2 win over Billings West. CMR faces West this week. Meanwhile, No. 1 Glacier rolled along with a rout of Senior on the road.

To see the updated Class AA standings, click here.

CLASS A

1. Lewistown (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Laurel 21-0. Next: at Sidney

2. Columbia Falls (2-0). Last week: Beat Browning 49-0. Next: at No. 4 Dillon

3. Hamilton (2-0). Last week: Beat Butte Central 57-18. Next: vs. Bigfork

4. Dillon (1-0). Last week: Beat Stevensville 44-0. Next: vs. No. 2 Columbia Falls

5. Billings Central (2-0). Last week: Havre 24-3. Next: at East Helena

Around Class A: The matchup that will should have a significant impact in the rankings this week is No. 2 Columbia Falls at No. 4 Dillon. The Beavers were idle in Week 1 but got into the poll this week after a runaway win over Stevensville. One team to keep a close eye on is Bigfork, which has transitioned nicely from Class B with a 2-0 start. The not-yet-ranked Vikings have a major test this week when they travel to No. 3 Hamilton.

To see the updated Class A standings, click here.

CLASS B

1. Florence (2-0). Last week: Beat Townsend 47-0. This week: vs. Huntley Project (at Bozeman)

2. Eureka (2-0). Last week: Beat Whitefish 32-6. This week: vs. Cut Bank

3. Missoula Loyola (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Manhattan 7-6 (OT). This week: at No. 8 Big Timber

4. Red Lodge (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 8 Malta 51-12. This week: at Colstrip

5. Columbus (2-0). Last week: Beat Colstrip 59-0. This week: at Glasgow

6. Joliet (2-0). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 18-13. This week: vs. Baker

7. Manhattan (1-1). Last week: Lost to No. 3 Missoula Loyola 7-6 (OT). This week: at Thompson Falls

8. Big Timber (2-0). Last week: Beat Roundup 26-8. This week: vs. No. 3 Missoula Loyola

9. Jefferson (1-1). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 36-0. This week: vs. Malta

10. Whitehall (1-1). Last week: Beat No. 7 Fairfield 37-25. This week: at Three Forks

Around Class B: Defending champion and top-ranked Florence kept it rolling in Week 2 with a shutout of Townsend. Meanwhile, No. 3 Missoula Loyola escaped what had been a scoreless battle with Manhattan (last week's No. 4) in overtime. The Rams have another big one this week on the road against unbeaten and No. 8-ranked Big Timber. Jefferson, one of the preseason favorites of Class B coaches to contend, checks in to the poll this week at No. 9 after bouncing back from a Week 1 loss to Florence.

To see the updated Class B standings, click here.

8-MAN

1. Fairview (2-0). Last week: Beat Scobey 49-6. This week: Idle

2. Circle (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Culbertson 76-32. This week: at Poplar

3. Ennis (2-0). Last week: Beat Lone Peak 50-22. This week: vs. Sheridan

4. Simms (2-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 60-0. This week: at No. 7 Choteau

5. Arlee (2-0). Last week: Beat Charlo 40-8. This week: vs. Darby

6. Valley Christian (2-0). Last week: Beat Darby 64-8. This week: vs. No. 10 St. Ignatius

7. Choteau (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Drummond-Philipsburg 20-6. This week: vs. No. 4 Simms

8. Plentywood (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Wibaux 26-20. This week: vs. Scobey

9. Fort Benton (2-0). Last week: Beat Rocky Boy 66-8. This week: vs. Belt

10. St. Ignatius (2-0). Last week: Beat Troy 50-13. This week: at No. 6 Valley Christian

Around 8-Man: After pulling away for an impressive win over previous No. 3 Culbertson a week ago, Circle has shot up the rankings from No. 7 to No. 2. Choteau is in this week's list at No. 7 following a victory over last week's No. 4, Drummond-Philipsburg. The Bulldogs take on No. 4 Simms this week. Meanwhile, No. 6 Valley Christian and new No. 10 St. Ignatius, both 2-0, will tangle in a Western division fight this week.

To see the updated 8-Man standings, click here.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (2-0). Last week: Beat Heart Butte 75-0. This week vs. No. 3 D-G-S-G

2. Froid-Lake (2-0). Last week: Beat Bainville 56-6. This week: vs. No. 8 Savage

3. D-G-S-G (2-0). Last week: Beat Valier 39-15. This week: at No. 1 Big Sandy

4. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0). Last week: Beat Box Elder 88-39. This week: at C-J-I

5. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (2-0). Last week: Beat Gardiner 56-12. This week: vs. Great Falls Central

6. Centerville (2-0). Last week: Beat Broadview-Lavina 53-7. This week: at Highwood

7. Hot Springs (1-0). Last week: vs. Alberton postponed. This week: Idle

8. Savage (2-0). Last week: Beat Bridger 47-0. This week: at No. 2 Froid-Lake

9. Roy-Winifred (2-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Absarokee 56-6. This week: vs. Hobson-Moore

10. Westby-Grenora (2-0). Last week: Beat Plevna 45-0. This week: vs. Terry

Around 6-Man: There are a pair of ranked matchups in this weekend's 6-Man schedule. Defending state champ and No. 1-ranked Big Sandy will face No. 3 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine in a top-three showdown, while No. 2 Froid-Lake will host No. 8 Savage. Of note in the latter matchup: Savage has yet to surrender a point this season while Froid-Lake has allowed just six, which came last week in a blowout win over Bainville.

To see the updated 6-Man standings, click here.