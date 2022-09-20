High school football power rankings (Sept. 20)

MTN Sports High school football rankings
(Through games of Sept. 16-17)
CLASS AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)
2. Helena Capital (4-0)
3. Kalispell Glacier (3-1)
4. Helena (3-1)
5. Billings West (2-2)
CLASS A
1. Hamilton (4-0)
2. Lewistown (4-0)
3. Billings Central (4-0)
4. Polson (4-0)
5. Columbia Falls (4-0)
CLASS B
1. Huntley Project (4-0)
2. Bigfork (3-0)
3. Jefferson (3-1)
4. Florence (3-1)
5. Eureka (3-1)
6. Townsend (3-1)
7. Whitehall (3-1)
8. Glasgow (3-1)
9. Malta (3-1)
10. Big Timber (3-1)
8-MAN
1. St. Ignatius (4-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0)
3. Belt (4-0)
4. Chinook (4-0)
5. Ennis (4-0)
6. Superior (4-0)
7. Joliet (3-0)
8. Culbertson (3-1)
9. Charlo (3-1)
10. Fairview (3-1)
6-MAN
1. Big Sandy (4-0)
2. Broadview-Lavina (4-0)
3. D-G-S-G (4-0)
4. Savage (3-0)
5. Jordan (4-0)
6. Bridger (3-1)
7. Highwood (3-1)
8. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)
9. Centerville (3-1)
10. Valier (3-1)