High school football power rankings (Sept. 20)

MTN Sports
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:14:36-04

MTN Sports High school football rankings

(Through games of Sept. 16-17)

CLASS AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)

2. Helena Capital (4-0)

3. Kalispell Glacier (3-1)

4. Helena (3-1)

5. Billings West (2-2)

CLASS A

1. Hamilton (4-0)

2. Lewistown (4-0)

3. Billings Central (4-0)

4. Polson (4-0)

5. Columbia Falls (4-0)

CLASS B

1. Huntley Project (4-0)

2. Bigfork (3-0)

3. Jefferson (3-1)

4. Florence (3-1)

5. Eureka (3-1)

6. Townsend (3-1)

7. Whitehall (3-1)

8. Glasgow (3-1)

9. Malta (3-1)

10. Big Timber (3-1)

8-MAN

1. St. Ignatius (4-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0)

3. Belt (4-0)

4. Chinook (4-0)

5. Ennis (4-0)

6. Superior (4-0)

7. Joliet (3-0)

8. Culbertson (3-1)

9. Charlo (3-1)

10. Fairview (3-1)

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (4-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (4-0)

3. D-G-S-G (4-0)

4. Savage (3-0)

5. Jordan (4-0)

6. Bridger (3-1)

7. Highwood (3-1)

8. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1)

9. Centerville (3-1)

10. Valier (3-1)

