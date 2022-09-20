High school football power rankings (Sept. 20)

MTN Sports

MTN Sports High school football rankings (Through games of Sept. 16-17) CLASS AA 1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) 2. Helena Capital (4-0) 3. Kalispell Glacier (3-1) 4. Helena (3-1) 5. Billings West (2-2) CLASS A 1. Hamilton (4-0) 2. Lewistown (4-0) 3. Billings Central (4-0) 4. Polson (4-0) 5. Columbia Falls (4-0) CLASS B 1. Huntley Project (4-0) 2. Bigfork (3-0) 3. Jefferson (3-1) 4. Florence (3-1) 5. Eureka (3-1) 6. Townsend (3-1) 7. Whitehall (3-1) 8. Glasgow (3-1) 9. Malta (3-1) 10. Big Timber (3-1) 8-MAN 1. St. Ignatius (4-0) 2. Drummond-Philipsburg (4-0) 3. Belt (4-0) 4. Chinook (4-0) 5. Ennis (4-0) 6. Superior (4-0) 7. Joliet (3-0) 8. Culbertson (3-1) 9. Charlo (3-1) 10. Fairview (3-1) 6-MAN 1. Big Sandy (4-0) 2. Broadview-Lavina (4-0) 3. D-G-S-G (4-0) 4. Savage (3-0) 5. Jordan (4-0) 6. Bridger (3-1) 7. Highwood (3-1) 8. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1) 9. Centerville (3-1) 10. Valier (3-1)

