2022 High school football power rankings (Oct. 4)

MTN Sports
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 20, 2022
MTN Sports High school football rankings

(Through games of Sept. 30-Oct. 1)

CLASS AA

1. Helena Capital (6-0)

2. Helena (5-1)

3. Missoula Sentinel (5-1)

4. Billings West (4-2)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (5-1)

Last week in Class AA: Top-ranked Helena Capital kept a firm grip on the No. 1 position as Tom Carter’s three TDs spearheaded a 41-0 rout of Butte High on a rainy night at Vigilante Stadium. No. 2 Helena, meanwhile, fended off Kalispell Glacier 24-21, handing the Wolfpack their third consecutive one-possession loss to a ranked team and knocking them from the poll.

The newcomer this week is Bozeman Gallatin, which won its third straight close game (20-17 over Great Falls CMR) to climb in at No. 5. Billings West, a 44-7 winner over crosstown foe Billings Skyview, jumped ahead one spot to No. 4.

CLASS A

1. Hamilton (6-0)

2. Lewistown (6-0)

3. Billings Central (6-0)

4. Polson (6-0)

5. Columbia Falls (5-1)

Last week in Class A: The game of the week was Friday’s thriller between No. 4 Polson and No. 5 Columbia Falls, in which QB Jarrett Wilson and the Pirates erased a 17-point deficit and won 32-31. Still, there were no shakeups in the rankings.

No. 1 Hamilton handled East Helena, No. 2 Lewistown won big over Lockwood and No. 3 Billings Central won convincingly on the road against arch-nemesis Laurel. Looming in two weeks is what figures to be a monumental matchup between Central and Lewistown.

CLASS B

1. Huntley Project (6-0)

2. Bigfork (5-0)

3. Florence (5-1)

4. Townsend (5-1)

5. Jefferson (4-2)

6. Malta (5-1)

7. Glasgow (5-1)

8. Big Timber (4-2)

9. Eureka (4-2)

10. Whitehall (4-2)

Last week in Class B football: No. 1 Huntley Project and No. 2 Bigfork show no signs of slowing down, and both made quick work of their respective opponents last week — Anaconda and Shepherd — to remain undefeated at the top of the poll.

In a matchup between ranked teams Jefferson and Big Timber, the Panthers withstood the Sheepherders 19-14 to move up one spot to No. 5. Big Timber dropped three spots to No. 8. Elsewhere, No. 7 Glasgow handed Fairfield its first home conference loss in 12 years, and No. 4 Townsend rolled over Whitehall, which dropped to No. 10.

8-MAN

1. St. Ignatius (6-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0)

3. Belt (6-0)

4. Superior (5-0)

5. Chinook (6-0)

6. Ennis (5-1)

7. Culbertson (5-1)

8. Fairview (5-1)

9. Joliet (4-1)

10. Charlo (4-2)

Last week in 8-Man: Belt and Joliet went head-to-head in a matchup between ranked opponents, and Belt, holding firm at No. 3, prevailed 28-8 to stay unbeaten. The rest of the top 5 — St. Ignatius, Drummond-Philipsburg, Superior and Chinook — all won to remain undefeated as well. No. 1 St. Ignatius routed ranked Charlo 44-0.

One game to keep an eye on this week is between No. 7 Culbertson and No. 8 Fairview, both 5-1. No. 10 Charlo, meanwhile, has another tough matchup against No. 4 Superior.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (6-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (6-0)

3. Bridger (5-1)

4. C-J-I (5-1)

5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1)

6. Roy-Winifred (5-1)

7. Savage (4-1)

8. D-G-S-G (5-1)

9. Valier (5-1)

10. Jordan (5-1)

Last week in 6-Man: Following a convincing 59-24 victory over ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, Roy-Winifred is making its debut in the rankings this week at No. 6. Savage fell in the poll to No. 7 after losing to two-time defending state champ Froid-Lake. Noxon was knocked out after its loss to Hot Springs. Jordan also dipped after being beaten by previously winless Wibaux.

No. 1 Big Sandy and No. 2 Broadview-Lavina remained undefeated and are holding firm at the top of the rankings. Bridger went on the road and secured a 37-22 victory over Shields Valley. The Scouts moved up two spots to No. 3.

