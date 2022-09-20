2022 High school football power rankings (Oct. 11)

MTN Sports High school football rankings

(Through games of Oct. 7-8)

CLASS AA

1. Helena Capital (7-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 52-13. This week: vs. No. 3 Missoula Sentinel

2. Helena (6-1). Last week: Beat Kalispell Flathead 34-7. This week: at Missoula Big Sky

3. Missoula Sentinel (6-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Big Sky 43-13. This week: at No. 1 Helena Capital

4. Billings West (5-2). Last week: Beat Billings Senior 34-21. This week: vs. Great Falls CMR

5. Bozeman Gallatin (6-1). Last week: Beat Belgrade 40-14. This week: at Bozeman

Around Class AA: Billings West was on the ropes against crosstown rival Billings Senior in the third quarter last week but a late flurry — including long passing TDs from Drew McDowell to Drew Humphrey — allowed the Golden Bears to prevail and remain ranked.

This week's top showdown sees No. 3 Missoula Sentinel travel to No. 1 Helena Capital, a matchup that could be a great indicator of how the rest of the AA season might shake out.

CLASS A

1. Hamilton (7-0). Last week: Beat Ronan 42-7. This week: vs. Libby

2. Lewistown (7-0). Last week: Beat Hardin 55-18. This week. vs. No. 3 Billings Central

3. Billings Central (7-0): Last week: Beat Sidney 35-0. This week: at No. 2 Lewistown

4. Polson (6-0). Last week. Idle. This week: vs. Browning

5. Columbia Falls (5-1). Last week: Beat Browning 69-12. This week: vs. Whitefish

Around Class A: The top five remains intact, as Hamilton, Lewistown, Billings Central and Columbia Falls all won convincingly. Polson, a week after its wild victory over C-Falls, had a bye.

This week, Billings Central travels to Lewistown for a matchup between Nos. 2 and 3. The Eagles beat the Rams last season in Billings, which was their first win in the series in 35 years. Elsewhere, Columbia Falls will face unranked Whitefish, which is 6-1 following its own wild win over Libby.

CLASS B

1. Huntley Project (7-0). Last week: Beat Baker 62-0. This week: vs. Colstrip

2. Bigfork (6-0). Last week: Beat Missoula Loyola 47-14. This week: vs. No. 3 Florence

3. Florence (6-1). Last week: Beat Anaconda 46-0. This week: at No. 2 Bigfork

4. Townsend (6-1). Last week: Beat Columbus 47-8. This week: at No. 9 Big Timber

5. Malta (6-1). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 35-6. This week: vs. No. 6 Glasgow

6. Glasgow (6-1). Last week: Beat Conrad 60-0. This week: at No. 5 Malta

7. Whitehall (5-2). Last week: Beat No. 9 Big Timber 35-6. This week: Idle

8. Eureka (5-2). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 59-13. This week: at Anaconda

9. Big Timber (4-3). Last week: Lost to No. 7 Whitehall 35-6. This week: vs. No. 4 Townsend

10. Jefferson (4-3). Last week: Lost to Manhattan 12-0. This week: at Columbus

Around Class B: Some big matchups dot the schedule this week, including a clash between No. 2 Bigfork and No. 3 Florence. Bigfork has very real state title aspirations; Florence is the defending champion. No. 5 Malta and No. 6 Glasgow will square off in a contest between 6-1 teams.

Big Timber, now No. 9, and No. 10 Jefferson dropped games last week causing a shift in the rankings. Meanwhile, No. 1 Huntley Project had no trouble with Baker.

8-MAN

1. St. Ignatius (7-0). Last week: Beat Darby 64-14. This week: Idle

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0). Last week: Beat Sheridan 58-6. This week: vs. Seeley-Swan

3. Belt (7-0). Last week: Beat Harlem 57-12. This week: at No. 5 Chinook

4. Superior (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Charlo 56-32. This week: vs. Darby

5. Chinook (7-0). Last week: Beat Rocky Boy 46-14. This week: vs. No. 3 Belt

6. Ennis (6-1). Last week: Beat Choteau 52-14. This week: vs. Cascade

7. Culbertson (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 8 Fairview 40-28. This week: vs. Westby-Grenora

8. Joliet (5-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at Park City

9. Fairview (5-2). Last week: Lost to No. 7 Culbertson 40-28. This week: at Ekalaka

10. Charlo (4-3). Last week: Lost to No. 4 Superior 56-32. This week: at Plains

Around 8-Man: A couple games last week between top-10 teams went the the way of the higher-ranked squads. No. 4 Superior broke open what was a tie game at the half to beat No. 10 Charlo. No. 7 Culbertson, meanwhile, outlasted No. 8 Fairview.

This week's prime matchup pits No. 3 Belt against No. 5 Chinook. The Northern 8-Man rivals are both 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference and sit at the top of the league.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (7-0). Last week: Beat Heart Butte 78-6. This week: vs. Great Falls Central

2. Broadview-Lavina (7-0). Last week: Beat Fromberg 58-7. This week: Idle

3. Roy-Winifred (6-1). Last week: Beat No. No. 8 C-J-I 35-28. This week: vs. Centerville

4. Savage (5-1). Last week: Beat Bainville 57-18. This week: at Jordan

5. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 7 Bridger 40-22. This week: vs. Shields Valley

6. Valier (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 6 Power-Dutton-Brady 18-14. This week: vs. Box Elder

7. Bridger (5-2). Last week: Lost to No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 40-22. This week: at Absarokee

8. C-J-I (5-2). Last week: Lost to No. 4 Roy-Winifred. This week: vs. Harlowton

9. Highwood (4-3). Last week: Beat No. 9 D-G-S-G 40-14. This week: Idle

10. Froid-Lake (4-3). Last week: Beat No. 10 Jordan 54-12. This week: at Richey-Lambert

Around 6-Man: Custer-Hysham-Melstone is making its debut in the rankings at No. 5 thanks to a 40-22 victory over Bridger, which was ranked No. 3 last week. Roy-Winifred is up to No. 3 following a 35-28 win over ranked C-J-I.

Highwood is back in the poll at No. 9 after a 40-14 romp over previously ranked D-G-S-G, and Froid-Lake, the two-time reigning state champion, routed Jordan and is back in at No. 10. No. 1 Big Sandy and No. 2 Broadview-Lavina continue to roll along at the top of the rankings and appear poised for playoff success with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

