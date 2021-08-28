Watch
Fynn Ridgeway scores twice, Whitefish outlasts Dillon 28-26

Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 27, 2021
DILLON — The Whitefish and Dillon football teams put on a show during the first Friday of high school football in the state, and the Bulldogs prevailed in the final act for a 28-26 victory at Vigilante Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter Ty Schwaiger barrled into the endzone from 2 yards out to put Whitefish up 6-0.

Dillon responded with a 37-yard touchdown run by Kale Konen to grab a 7-6 lead with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Five minutes before the half, Whitefish's Fynn Ridgeway scored a 9-yard quarterback keeper and then completed the 2-point pass to Jack Akey to put the Bulldogs up 14-7.

With under two minutes left in the half, Konen scored his second touchdown of the game from 7 yards to tie the score at 14-14.

The Bulldogs tacked on two quick scores to start the third quarter. Schwaiger scored his second touchdown (7 yards) and then Ridgeway completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaxsen Schlauch to give Whitefish a 28-14 advantage midway through the quarter.

Dillon quarterback Kee Christiansen hit Treyton Anderson for a 57-yard touchdown pass to narrow Whitefish's lead to 28-20 with 5 minutes left in the quarter.

With just over 2 minutes remaining in the game Christiansen and Anderson connected for another score, this one a 68-yard catch-and-run, to put the Beavers within two points. But Dillon's 2-point pass failed and the Bulldogs were then able to run out the clock and ice the win.

Dillon hosts Hamilton next week while Whitefish welcomes in Frenchtown.

